Gold Sales In India Aided By Easing Prices On Festive Weekend

The world’s second-largest gold consumer saw an 8% growth in demand on Dhanteras, the first day of the Diwali period, according to Surendra Mehta, national secretary at the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. Coins made for about a third of the sales and the rest was jewelry, he said. Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Confederation of All India Traders expected sales of more than 500 billion rupees ($6 billion), especially in gold, clothes and home ware.