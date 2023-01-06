Gold Price Spikes On Global Cues, Has Tailwinds In 2023

Gold prices in India have risen sharply in the recent past, tracking gains in the international market for the yellow metal. Market participants attribute the recent increase to fading risk sentiment and recessionary fears in various parts of the world. What’s more, the prospects for gold look strong in the new year.

The spot price of gold on Thursday pulled back from a one-year high of Rs 55,770 per 10 gm on Wednesday, as per data from commodities exchange MCX. Still, the price of the precious metal at the close on Thursday was nearly 11% higher than the price at the end of September last year and over 17% higher than the one-year low on Jan. 7, 2022.

“Globally, the risk on sentiment is waning, and the China story is not very rosy at the moment,” said Navneet Damani, Senior Vice President, Commodity and Currency Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. “Economic data from the U.S. has been decent, but even this has started to peak out. What’s more, the dollar index has fallen about 10% from its peak.”

Traditionally, the price of gold has risen when other asset classes have underperformed. It is seen as a hedge against volatility and is designated as a safe-haven asset. Internationally, gold prices did not rise substantially in 2022, despite weak sentiment. In fact, the current price of gold in the international market is nearly unchanged from the price at the start of 2022, when it stood at $1829.20 per troy ounce.

The primary reason for this is the rise in interest rates in the U.S. as the Federal Reserve waged its war against inflation. The higher yields in the U.S. made the dollar more attractive, leading to a sharp rise in the value of the dollar index. Another factor for the relative underperformance of gold in the international market in 2022 has been capital flows, according to Chintan Haria, head of product development and strategy at ICICI Prudential Asset Management.

“Hedge funds used to buy gold as a counter to the fall in their bond and equity portfolios,” Haria said. “Now, hedge funds have less money than exchange-traded funds, which don’t have any allocation to gold at all.”

This was mitigated to some extent by strong buying by central banks, according to Haria. Central banks, particularly in India, Russia, China, and Germany, have aggressively bought gold, and last year, the buying of gold by central banks hit a multi-decade high.