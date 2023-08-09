Gokaldas Exports Q1 Review: Expects Turnaround From Second Half Of Fiscal

The company's exports to the U.S. and Europe dropped around 26% and 20%, respectively, due to the presence of bad macroeconomic conditions in those regions, said Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, the managing director of Gokaldas Exports.

Ganapathi expects the industry trend to be muted for some time. A turnaround is expected in the second half of the current financial year, he said.

The company's current inventory-to-sales ratio stands at about 3 to 3.5 times, Ganapathi said.

The company expects to maintain a steady margin. In terms of revenue, "if the second-half recovery is strong, we will put in our best effort to accelerate", he said.

"We are very margin-conscious. We will not simply dilute our margins and chase the top line. As and when the market demand situation returns, that is when we will go after revenue," Ganapathi said.

"As we build our business with higher revenue, operating leverage will kick in, and we will get our margin boost as well. Simply dropping prices and fishing at the bottom will not be a great strategy for anyone, and I don't think we will follow that strategy at all."

Gokaldas Exports' product mix comprises 40% outerwear and 40% fashionwear. The outerwear segment saw muted demand this year but is expected to reach a normal level by FY25, Ganapathi said.

This quarter saw lower demand and high inventory, according to Ganapathi.

The company's Bhopal unit, which was commissioned in June this year, will see a ramp-up in capacity by the end of this year, following which it is expected to reach peak productivity in the next fiscal.

"We are working at about 10–15% lower than our peak capacity. We have that much headroom to go, and with newer capacities coming on stream, we will have further upside from there," he said, referring to the company's blended capacity utilisation.