Godrej Properties Sells Around 670 Flats Worth Over Rs 2,000 Crore In New Project In Noida

Gaurav Pandey, the MD and CEO of Godrej Properties said, "Noida is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties and we will look to further strengthen our presence in the years ahead." Godrej Properties, an arm of business conglomerate Godrej Industries, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It mainly focuses on the Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru and Pune markets for the development of residential projects.