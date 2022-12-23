Godrej Properties Eyes Rs 3,000 Crore Sales Revenue From 14-Acre New Land In Gurugram

Earlier this month, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej had said, "We have added projects worth Rs 16,500 crore so far this financial year and have already crossed our full-year guidance of Rs 15,000 crore. Given strong further visibility, we will end 2022-23 fiscal much ahead of the target." With the addition of this project, the company has added projects worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore so far this fiscal year.