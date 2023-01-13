Godrej Properties Buys 60-Acre Land In Chennai For Around Rs 100 Crore

"Spread across 60 acre, the proposed project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.6 million square feet of saleable area, comprising primarily of residential plotted development," the filing said.

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said the acquisition of this land parcel fits with its strategy of deepening the company's presence across India's leading cities.

"We will aim to build an outstanding plotted development project in Chennai that creates long-term value for its residents," he said.

The company did not disclose the deal value.