Godrej Properties Buys 18.6 Acre Land In Mumbai For About Rs 750 Crore To Build Luxury Homes

Godrej Properties highlighted that this is the 8th project addition so far this financial year and "takes the cumulative expected booking value from projects added in FY'23 to approximately Rs 16,500 crore."

Godrej Properties had given a full-year guidance of adding projects with a booking value potential of Rs 15,000 crore. Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said this project will allow us to significantly increase our market share in Mumbai over the next several years.

The company focuses on four key markets -- Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune, although it has a presence in Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Nagpur as well.