Godrej Locks Keeps Faith In Sagging Rural Market To Retain Dominance

Sales of India's largest lockmaker have not picked up in rural and semi-urban areas in yet another indicator that the nation's hinterland has yet to climb out of the twin setbacks of the pandemic and high inflation. Still, the company will continue to expand deeper into smaller towns and villages.

For Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, a unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg., the contribution from what it calls "rurban"—a combination of rural and semi-urban areas—market reduced to 22–23% in the financial year 2023 from 26% in fiscal 2019, according to its top executive.

Shrinking rural sales in the Rs 6,000-crore lock market is a troubling signal for the real estate market and the health of the economy even as India's headline numbers continue to suggest a recovery. And it lends credence to the view of a slowdown in the housing market beyond the metros.

"Physical infrastructure continues to be a challenge in the semi-urban areas," Prashant Thakur, regional director and head of research at Anarock Group, said. Developers, he said, are "cautious" about launching projects in these areas.

Shyam Motwani, business head at Godrej Locks, said after India lifted pandemic curbs in July 2021, "we saw a rapid rebound in urban centres, but the rurban markets haven't seen a similar comeback". "Even till the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we have seen this part of the country grow at a very slow pace, not to our liking."

Motwani attributes the sluggishness in rural sales to pandemic-led job losses, inflation and lower disposable incomes.

Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems holds a share of 50% in the organised market. The bulk of the company's sales come from new buyers, while the rest is replacement. Drawing a parallel with consumer goods, he said the demand for locks in sub-metros will grow when there is a clear indication of a rural or semi-urban demand revival for consumer goods.