Godrej Consumer Q2 Update: Steady Sales Growth Expected Despite Weak Macros

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. estimated on Thursday a double-digit growth in organic sales in the September quarter despite facing challenges in a tough macroeconomic environment.

"In India, we witnessed weak macros and adverse weather conditions during the quarter," the company said in its quarterly business update. In rupee terms, organic sales growth is expected to be in the low single digits due to currency volatility, it said.

The volumes remained steady, with its growth estimated to be in the mid-single digits due to strong demand for its home-care products, according to the company. "Overall, the home-care volumes grew in the mid-single digit, while personal care grew in (the) low single digit."