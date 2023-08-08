Godrej Consumer Q1 Profit Falls, Torrent Pharma Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the results announced after market hours on Monday.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. saw its first-quarter profit decline and miss analysts' estimates, even as steady demand for its home care and personal care products drove revenue growth.
Consolidated net profit fell 7.6% over the year earlier to Rs 318.82 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. A consensus forecast of analysts, compiled by Bloomberg, suggested a profit of Rs 460.81 crore for the quarter under review.
Torrent Pharma Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs 378 crore in the quarter ended June, logging in growth of 7% from Rs 354 crore reported in the year-ago quarter, according to an exchange filing. A Bloomberg survey estimated a profit of Rs 359 crore.
It posted a revenue of Rs 2,591 crore, which rose 10% from Rs 2,347 crore in the first quarter of last year. A survey by Bloomberg predicted a revenue of Rs 2,648 crore.
Godrej Consumer Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 3,448.9 crore vs Rs 3,124.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,472.04 crore).
Net profit down 8% to Rs 318.82 crore vs Rs 345.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 460.81 crore).
Ebitda up 23% at Rs 642.84 crore vs Rs 520.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 685.51 crore).
Margin at 18.6% vs 16.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.7%).
Torrent Pharma Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 2,591 crore vs Rs 2,347 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,648 crore).
Net profit up 7% at Rs 378 crore vs Rs 354 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 359 crore).
Ebitda up 11% at Rs 791 crore vs Rs 712 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 798 crore).
Margin at 30.5% vs 30.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 30.1%).
Tata Chemicals Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 4,218 crore vs Rs 3,995 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,902.05 crore).
Net profit down 8% at Rs 587 crore vs Rs 637 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 613.30 crore).
Ebitda up 3% at Rs 1,043 crore vs Rs 1,015 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,077.85 crore).
Ebitda margin at 24.7% vs 25.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.99%).
Max Healthcare Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% at Rs 1,629 crore vs Rs 1,393 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,566 crore).
Net profit up 27% at Rs 291 crore vs Rs 229 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 295 crore).
Ebitda up 18% at Rs 436 crore vs Rs 370 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 443 crore).
Margin at 26.8% vs 26.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.3%).
Gland Pharma Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 41% at Rs 1,209 crore vs Rs 857 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,198 crore).
Net profit down 15% at Rs 194 crore vs Rs 229 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 170 crore profit).
Ebitda up 9% to Rs 294 crore from Rs 270 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 254 crore profit).
Margin at 24.3% vs 31.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.2%).
Sobha Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit at Rs 12 crore vs Rs 4.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35 crore).
Revenue up 61% at Rs 908 crore vs 564.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 937.6 crore).
Ebitda down 10% to Rs 65 crore vs Rs 72.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 103.5 crore).
Ebitda margin at 7% vs 13% (Bloomberg estimate: 11%).
Rainbow Children's Medicare Q1 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.1% at Rs 287.16 crore vs Rs 237.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 272.7 crore).
Net profit up 7.3% at Rs 40.99 crore vs Rs 38.18 crore (Bloomberg estimate:Rs 38.2 crore).
Ebitda up 6.8% at Rs 87.69 crore vs Rs 82.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 89 crore).
Margin at 30.54% vs 34.62% (Bloomberg estimate: 32.64%).
Bayer CropScience Q1 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 4.33% at Rs 1,739.6 crore vs Rs 1,667.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,699 crore).
Ebitda up 7.46% at Rs 424.6 crore vs Rs 395.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 401.4 crore).
Margin at 24.40% vs 23.69%.
Net profit up 8.55% at Rs 328.5 crore vs Rs 302.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 301.8 crore).
Emami Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 825.66 crore vs Rs 773.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 817.27 crore).
Net profit up 88% at Rs 136.75 crore vs Rs 72.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126 crore).
Ebitda up 10% at Rs 190.01 crore vs Rs 173.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 192.89 crore).
Ebitda margin at 23% vs 22.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.6%).
HLE Glascoat Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4% at Rs 197.19 crore vs Rs 204.42 crore.
Net profit down 40% at Rs 9.29 crore vs Rs 15.38 crore.
Ebitda down 17% at Rs 23.18 crore vs Rs 28 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.8% vs 13.7%.
Foods & Inns Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31.1% at Rs 288.41 crore vs Rs 219.93 crore.
Ebitda up 83.7% at Rs 31.81 crore vs Rs 17.31 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.03% vs 7.87%.
Net profit up 104.1% at Rs 14.34 crore vs Rs 7.02 crore.
Gokaldas Exports Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.7% at Rs 514.65 crore vs Rs 610.63 crore.
Ebitda down 16.7% at Rs 60.20 crore vs Rs 72.26 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.70% vs 11.83%.
Net profit down 17.4% at Rs 32.55 crore vs Rs 39.39 crore.
Balmer Lawrie And Co. Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.6% at Rs 592.29 crore vs Rs 648 crore.
Ebitda up 5.6% at Rs 64.73 crore vs Rs 61.32 crore.
Ebitda margin at 10.93% vs 9.46%.
Net profit up 0.8% at Rs 55.84 crore vs Rs 55.38 crore.
GIC Housing Finance Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2% at Rs 268.43 crore vs Rs 273.98 crore.
Ebitda up 2.1% at Rs 226.02 crore vs Rs 221.42 crore.
Ebitda margin at 84.20% vs 80.82%.
Net profit down 18.7% at Rs 31.84 crore vs Rs 39.17 crore.
ADF Foods Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 112.42 crore vs Rs 97.20 crore.
Ebitda up 141.4% at Rs 21.92 crore vs Rs 9.08 crore.
Ebitda margin at 19.50% vs 9.34%.
Net profit up 92.7% at Rs 14.73 crore vs Rs 7.64 crore.
Jupiter Wagons Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 155% at Rs 753.19 crore vs Rs 295.40 crore.
Ebitda up 222.1% at Rs 96.81 crore vs Rs 30.05 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.85% vs 10.17%.
Net profit up 390.6% at Rs 62.85 crore vs Rs 12.81 crore.
Medplus Health Services Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.2% at Rs 1,284.30 crore vs Rs 993.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,326.05 crore).
Ebitda up 35.5% at Rs 71.34 crore vs Rs 52.64 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 52.80 crore).
Ebitda margin at 5.56% vs 5.30% (Bloomberg estimate: 3.98%).
Net profit up 2.3% at Rs 37.65 crore vs Rs 36.79 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2 crore).
Indigo Paints Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 28.8% at Rs 288.42 crore vs Rs 223.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 263.27 crore).
Ebitda up 39.2% at Rs 49.11 crore vs Rs 35.28 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 46.23 crore).
Ebitda margin at 17.03% vs 15.75% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.56%).
Net profit up 58.3% at Rs 31.52 crore vs Rs 19.91 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 29.50 crore).
Mangalore Chemicals And Fertilizers Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.2% at Rs 958.03 crore vs Rs 1,021.29 crore.
Ebitda up 84.8% at Rs 116.31 crore vs Rs 62.94 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.14% vs 6.16%.
Net profit up 116.2% at Rs 49.29 crore vs Rs 22.80 crore.