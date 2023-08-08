Godrej Consumer Q1 Profit Falls, Torrent Pharma Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. saw its first-quarter profit decline and miss analysts' estimates, even as steady demand for its home care and personal care products drove revenue growth.

Consolidated net profit fell 7.6% over the year earlier to Rs 318.82 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. A consensus forecast of analysts, compiled by Bloomberg, suggested a profit of Rs 460.81 crore for the quarter under review.