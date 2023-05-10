Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Margin Expands

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.’s fourth-quarter profit rose, beating analyst estimates, driven by a recovery in volume and margin expansion.

The consolidated net profit of the maker of Good Knight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps rose 24% over the year earlier to Rs 452.14 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 430 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue for the company rose 10% to Rs 3,200.16 crore, against the Rs 3,249.47 crore estimate. That's the highest sales growth in the last five quarters.