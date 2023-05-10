Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Margin Expands
Godrej Consumer Products' Q4 revenue from India business rose 11.5% to Rs 1,822.92 crore.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.’s fourth-quarter profit rose, beating analyst estimates, driven by a recovery in volume and margin expansion.
The consolidated net profit of the maker of Good Knight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps rose 24% over the year earlier to Rs 452.14 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 430 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue for the company rose 10% to Rs 3,200.16 crore, against the Rs 3,249.47 crore estimate. That's the highest sales growth in the last five quarters.
Godrej Consumer Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Operating profit jumped 32% to Rs 664.81 crore, against an estimate of Rs 617.84 crore.
Margin expanded to 20.8% from 17.2% due to the easing of input inflation. Analysts had forecast it at 19%.
During the January-March quarter, the fast-moving consumer goods sector witnessed a gradual recovery in growth rate, driven by improving consumption trends and easing inflationary pressure on margins.
Peers such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reported a rise in net profit and revenue, while volume and margin missed consensus estimates.
Nestle India Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. registered an exceptional quarter, with earnings beating estimates on all fronts. Nestle's margins, however, remained under pressure because of higher costs of key inputs—fresh milk,fuel,l and green coffee.
Others, like Dabur India Ltd., continued to see pressure on volume as inflation continued to impact demand, especiallyin the rural segment where consumers are still downtrading.
Marico Ltd. has seen margin expansion during the quarter, led by softening prices of key inputs like copra. It is also seeing pricing growth taper off due to price cuts taken in 'Parachute' coconut oil and 'Saffola' edible oil during the year, in response to falling input prices.
Shares of Godrej Consumer closed 0.85% higher before the results were announced, as against a 0.27% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.