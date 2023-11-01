Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Revenue Up 6.2%
Consolidated net profit for the maker of Goodknight mosquito repellent rose to Rs 433 crore in the quarter ended September.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s second quarter profit rose, but missed analysts' estimates, even as revenue grew driven by steady demand for its home care and personal care products.
Consolidated net profit for the maker of Goodknight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps rose 20.6% over the year earlier to Rs 433 crore in the quarter ended September, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 472.5 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Godrej Consumer Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 6.2% as against Rs 3,602 crore, in line with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,617.5 crore.
Operating profit jumped 30% to Rs 704 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 703.5 crore).
Margin expanded to 19.5% from 15.9% due to easing of input inflation (Bloomberg estimate: 19.4%).
Shares of Godrej Consumer Products closed 1.52% lower on the BSE on Wednesday before the results were declared, as against the benchmark Nifty 50's 0.47% decline.