Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Revenue Up 6.2%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s second quarter profit rose, but missed analysts' estimates, even as revenue grew driven by steady demand for its home care and personal care products.

Consolidated net profit for the maker of Goodknight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps rose 20.6% over the year earlier to Rs 433 crore in the quarter ended September, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 472.5 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.