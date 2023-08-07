Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results: Profit Falls On Higher Costs, Revenue Rises 10%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s first-quarter profit fell, missing analysts' estimates, even as revenue grew led by steady demand across categories.

The consolidated net profit of the maker of Good Knight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps fell 7.6% over the year earlier to Rs 318.82 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 460.81 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Profitability was impacted because of one-off costs to the tune of Rs 77.52 crore towards stamp duty payment and other costs in relation to the acquisition of Raymond Consumer Care Business and another Rs 4.26 crore for other restructuring costs, the company said in a statement.

Revenue for the company rose 10% to Rs 3,448.9 crore, against the Rs 3,472.04 crore estimate. The pace of growth was impacted as GCPL cut prices on soaps to pass on the benefits of lower input costs to consumers.