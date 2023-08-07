Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results: Profit Falls On Higher Costs, Revenue Rises 10%
The company's Q1 consolidated net profit fell 7.6% YoY to Rs 318.82 crore, missing an estimate of Rs 460.81 crore.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s first-quarter profit fell, missing analysts' estimates, even as revenue grew led by steady demand across categories.
The consolidated net profit of the maker of Good Knight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps fell 7.6% over the year earlier to Rs 318.82 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 460.81 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Profitability was impacted because of one-off costs to the tune of Rs 77.52 crore towards stamp duty payment and other costs in relation to the acquisition of Raymond Consumer Care Business and another Rs 4.26 crore for other restructuring costs, the company said in a statement.
Revenue for the company rose 10% to Rs 3,448.9 crore, against the Rs 3,472.04 crore estimate. The pace of growth was impacted as GCPL cut prices on soaps to pass on the benefits of lower input costs to consumers.
Godrej Consumer Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Operating profit jumped 23% to Rs 642.84 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 685.51 crore).
Margin expanded to 18.6% from 16.7% due to the easing of input inflation (Bloomberg estimate: 19.7%).
Revenue from India business rose 8.4% to Rs 2,005.48 crore.
Peers like Nestle India met analysts' quarterly earnings expectations as it benefited from price increases and demand for its chocolates and packaged foods, including Maggi noodles. Hindustan Unilever's revenue growth, however, slowed on account of price cuts.
Fast-moving consumer goods makers are seeing a gradual recovery in volume as inflation continues to moderate. Volume growth for consumer companies such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Dabur Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. rose in the range of 3–6% in the June quarter. Margin also expanded, but a good part of the gross margin gain was ploughed back into advertising spend.
Shares of Godrej Consumer closed 1.63% higher before the results were announced, as against a 0.41% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.