Godrej Consumer Products Plans To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore Via NCDs

"... at the same meeting, the board may also inter alia, consider approval of raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to an amount up to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches,' said Godrej Consumer Products in a regulatory filing.

The amount would be raised in one and more tranches, said Godrej Consumer Products which owns popular brands such as Good Knight and HIT.