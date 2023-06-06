Godrej Consumer Appoints Aasif Malbari As CFO, Google's Puchalapalli As Independent Director

BQPrimeBusiness NewsGodrej Consumer Appoints Aasif Malbari As CFO, Google's Puchalapalli As Independent Director
Malbari is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

06 Jun 2023, 11:35 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A range of Godrej Consumer products in a basket. (Source: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)</p></div>
A range of Godrej Consumer products in a basket. (Source: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. has announced the appointment of Aasif Malbari as chief financial officer of the company as part of a top-level reshuffle exercise.

Sameer Shah, GCPL's current CFO, will move to a group role, leading consumer investments, GCPL said in a statement on Monday.

The board of directors of the Godrej Group's FMCG arm has approved Malbari's appointment, effective from Aug. 10, 2023.

Malbari is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Besides, GCPL's board of Directors also approved the nomination of Shalini Puchalapalli as independent director, effective Nov. 14, 2023.

Puchalapalli is managing director and country head for Google Customer Solutions, where she is building the digital ecosystem for India.

Her appointment will enable GCPL to leverage her significant expertise in digital and technology to guide GCPL's growth strategy, said GCPL.

"She will be the sixth woman director on the GCPL board, taking the representation of women directors to 50 per cent, when she joins the Board," it added.

Narendra Ambwani, Independent Director, will retire in November 2023, after serving for 12 years on the GCPL board.

