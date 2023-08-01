Godrej Agrovet Q1 Profit Up 22% At Rs 107 Crore

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 22% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107.08 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal..Its net profit stood at Rs 87.68 crore in the year-ago period..The total income rose marginally to Rs 2,521.73 crore during the April-June period of the 2023-24 financial year from Rs 2,517.53 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing..Godrej Agrovet is into animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy and poultry and processed foods businesses.