Godrej Agrovet Q1 Profit Up 22% At Rs 107 Crore

01 Aug 2023, 8:00 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: jcomp/Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: jcomp/Freepik)

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 22% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107.08 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 87.68 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose marginally to Rs 2,521.73 crore during the April-June period of the 2023-24 financial year from Rs 2,517.53 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Agrovet is into animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy and poultry and processed foods businesses.

