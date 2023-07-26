Godfrey Phillips India Q1 Profit Up 68% To Rs 221 Crore
Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. on Wednesday reported an increase of 68.6% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 220.97 crore for the first quarter ended on June 2023.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.05 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 26.84% to Rs 1,245.39 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 981.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Godfrey Phillips’ total expenses were at Rs 1,036.06 crore, up 25.5% in the first quarter of FY 2023-24.
Its total income in the June quarter was Rs 1,298.08 crore, up 31.9%.
Its revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products was Rs 1,128.90 crore, up 28.7% during the April-June period.
While revenue from retail and related products was Rs 112.95 crore, up 8.08%, as against Rs 104.50 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal, it said.
Godfrey Phillips operates the convenience store chain 24Seven.
Shares of Godfrey Phillips India on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,724.55 on BSE, up 2.21% from the previous close.