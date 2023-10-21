ADVERTISEMENT
GOCL Gets Rs 766 Crore Order From Coal India
GOCL Corp. has bagged a Rs 766 crore order from state-owned Coal India Ltd. to supply explosives.
The order will be completed over the period of two years -- from October 2023 to October 2025, the company said in a statement on Friday.
"The company announces receiving an order from Coal India worth Rs 766 crore," it added.
The order involves supplying bulk explosives to the 'Maharatna' company, the statement said.
The explosives are used at mining sites for blast purposes.
Besides, GOCL also supplies products for mining infrastructure projects.
Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is the country's largest coal-producing company.
