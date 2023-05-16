Go First’s Slots Hang In Balance As Revival of Operations Remains Uncertain
The fate of beleaguered budget carrier Go First’s valuable slots at major metro airports is up is up for grabs due to uncertainty over the resumption of operations amid passenger traffic booms and slow capacity addition in the industry.
Rivals were vying for these slots even before Go First’s application for voluntary insolvency proceedings was admitted. The government has reportedly given these slots on an interim basis to airlines that can fly more flights in this peak summer travel season. Once Go First resumes operations, they will go back to the airline.
Slots are permissions given to an airline to take off or land at a specific time at an airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in India, which is the country's aviation regulator, allots these in advance.
Go First has suspended operations until May 23, after a series of announcements extending the suspension from days to weeks.
Its approved summer schedule for the domestic market showed that it had more than 500 permissions to operate flights, depending on the weekly frequency, at seven major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.
The low-cost carrier also had a strong network of leisure destinations such as Leh, Srinagar, and Goa.
These permissions to land or take off are valuable assets for an airline, especially at major metro airports where the airlines traditionally make most of their revenues.
However, how many of them the cash-strapped airline will be able to use remains uncertain, as the revival will be with a much-deteriorated fleet size.
"The new network plan depends on the plan the court-appointed Insolvency Resolution Professional puts out," said Mark Martin, founder and chief executive officer at the aviation consultancy Martin Consulting.
But even with the rest of the airlines willing to grab the opportunity, it will cost them more than usual.
With scheduled jet deliveries facing delays due to supply chain issues, airlines are forced to wet lease aircraft from other airlines. A wet-leased aircraft comes with the crew of the leasing airline and at a higher cost compared with a dry-leased aircraft under the dominant sale and lease-back model in India.
The companies that leased aircraft to Go First are challenging the admission of Go First’s voluntary insolvency proceedings, saying a freeze on the airline’s assets stops them from getting back their aircraft.
It will also shake the confidence of the international aviation industry amid perceptions of the Indian aviation sector being a risky business, one of the lessors said in the appeal.