Go First’s Slots Hang In Balance As Revival of Operations Remains Uncertain

The fate of beleaguered budget carrier Go First’s valuable slots at major metro airports is up is up for grabs due to uncertainty over the resumption of operations amid passenger traffic booms and slow capacity addition in the industry.

Rivals were vying for these slots even before Go First’s application for voluntary insolvency proceedings was admitted. The government has reportedly given these slots on an interim basis to airlines that can fly more flights in this peak summer travel season. Once Go First resumes operations, they will go back to the airline.

Slots are permissions given to an airline to take off or land at a specific time at an airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in India, which is the country's aviation regulator, allots these in advance.

Go First has suspended operations until May 23, after a series of announcements extending the suspension from days to weeks.

Its approved summer schedule for the domestic market showed that it had more than 500 permissions to operate flights, depending on the weekly frequency, at seven major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

The low-cost carrier also had a strong network of leisure destinations such as Leh, Srinagar, and Goa.