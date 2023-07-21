Go First's Plan To Resume Flights Gets DGCA Approval

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has accepted the flight resumption plan of beleaguered airline Go First.

The aviation regulator stated in a letter of approval to the airline's resolution professional on Friday that the office had reviewed the proposed resumption plan and had accepted it, subject to the outcome of the ongoing cases before the Delhi High Court and the National Company Law Tribunal.

The cash-strapped airline, which had blamed engine maker Pratt & Whitney for its voluntary bankruptcy, plans to resume operations with a reduced fleet of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

The DGCA conducted a special audit of Go First's facilities from July 4 to 6 after the resolution professional submitted its plan for the commencement of operations.

The audit examined the budget carrier's compliance with requirements it needs to fulfil to hold on to the air operator certificate.