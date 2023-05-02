Go First's Descent On Inflated Debt, Falling Market Share And Worsening Punctuality

Low-cost carrier Go First's decision to file for voluntary insolvency and suspend operations for the next two days seems to be the culmination of a story that has been years in the making, as reflected in its inflating debt, falling market share and not-so-reliable punctuality.

The company blamed the entirety of this debacle on the U.S.-based engine maker Pratt & Whitney, which caused "enormous damage" with its "defective and failing engines".

"Prior to the acute issues caused by the serial failure of Pratt & Whitney’s engines, Go First enjoyed a market share of 10.8% in FY20, and was consistently profitable from 2010-2020, with a comparable Ebitdar to its largest competitor from 2016-2020," the airline said in a statement announcing the application for voluntary insolvency.

"In FY22, Go First reported Ebitdar better than that of the largest competitor, by almost 3.4%. The operating costs of the company continued to be lower than that of its largest competitor from 2020-2022."

The airline has suspended operations for May 3 and 4, amid a financial crunch driven by half of its fleet being grounded, due to non-availability of engines. The U.S.-based engine maker, has refused to comply with an arbitral award to supply at least 10 spare leased engines by April 27, which led to this announcement.