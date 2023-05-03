Go First's Decline As Revealed By Key Metrics

Low-cost carrier airline Go First filed for voluntary insolvency on Tuesday.

The company has blamed U.S.-based engine maker Pratt & Whitney for faulty engines that led to the airline having to ground 50% of its fleet and eventually face a financial crunch.

However, there were other factors that led the company to bankruptcy.

Here’s a look at the operational metrics where Go First failed in the financial year that ended in March.

The biggest drop in performance was in time management, with only half of Go First’s flights being on time in March 2023.