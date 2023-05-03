Go First's Controlled Growth Strategy Lacked Engine Power

But Go First’s problems have nothing to do with itself. When you place an order for an aircraft, you also have to place an order for the engines separately. In some cases, there is only one option on the engine, but in other cases, there may be two or even three companies offering engine options.

In the case of Go First, the airline decided to go for Pratt & Whitney’s Geared TurboFan engines. Their other option would have been to go to CFM, which is a joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran. IndiGo also signed up for the GTF engine for a part of their A320 family fleet. The GTF engine was a newer technology and more promising at the time these airlines were tying up their contracts.

However, Go First and IndiGo both suffered multiple in-flight shutdowns of their A320neos in 2016 and 2017. After witnessing these issues, IndiGo went with CFM when the time came for their next engine contract. However, for Go First, Pratt & Whitney is their sole engine supplier. The engine manufacturer "hoped" that within this year they would be able to supply enough engines to Indian airlines to regularise their operations by the end of FY23. However, clearly more could be done.

Both Go First and IndiGo have about 25 aircraft, each grounded at the moment. For IndiGo, that is about 10% of their fleet. They have managed to take the edge off the issue with better utilisation of their existing aircraft and even gone for some maverick solutions, such as a wet lease of aircraft from Turkish Airlines. However, for Go First, about half their planes are on the ground, which means the airline is operating with a handicap. The airline claims it has a contract with PW, and the engine maker has delayed providing spare engines in spite of their winning an arbitration award in Singapore. PW maintains that the case is sub judice, and hence they won’t comment.