Go First Vs Lessors Has Implications For Indian Aviation's Future

The lessors moved quickly at the first sign of trouble and applied for deregistration and repossession of nearly 45 aircraft out of the 55 in the airline's fleet.

After the admission of Go First's insolvency plea, there is an air of uncertainty as to whether the airline will fly again and with how many of the 55 planes in its fleet.

According to an aviation lawyer, representing one of the lessors, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, they are hoping the request for deregistration will hold even now as a majority of the lease agreements have already been terminated.

SMBC Aviation Capital, one of largest aircraft lessors in the world, moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday against the NCLT's decision to allow Go First's petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

Other lessors include Narmada Aviation Leasing, Yamuna Aviation Leasing, GY Aviation Lease and GAL MSN.

In its appeal, SMBC said the international aviation industry is seeing the Indian aviation sector as risky business. This becomes especially important, considering the downfall of Kingfisher Airlines and Jet Airways (India) Ltd.

Hence, admitting Go First's petition will shake the confidence of the international aviation industry, according to SMBC.