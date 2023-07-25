Go First Test Flight Takes Off From Mumbai As It Prepares To Resume Operations
The flight returned to the airport proving the airline's capability to operate commercial flights.
Go First's flight resumption plan gathered steam as a test flight VT-WGD in an Airbus A320neo aircraft took off from Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening.
The flight returned to the airport, proving the airline's capability to operate commercial flights for the first time since it filed for voluntary bankruptcy in May.
This is after the budget carrier's resumption plan got approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday.
The cash-strapped airline, which had blamed enginemaker Pratt and Whitney for its voluntary bankruptcy, plans to resume operations with a reduced fleet of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.
The DGCA conducted a special audit of Go First's facilities from July 4 to 6, after the resolution professional submitted its plan for the commencement of operations.
The audit examined the budget carrier's compliance with requirements it needs to fulfill, to hold on to the air operator certificate.