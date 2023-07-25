BQPrimeBusiness NewsGo First Test Flight Takes Off From Mumbai As It Prepares To Resume Operations
ADVERTISEMENT

Go First Test Flight Takes Off From Mumbai As It Prepares To Resume Operations

The flight returned to the airport proving the airline's capability to operate commercial flights.

25 Jul 2023, 7:00 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Go First crew stands in front of the aircraft. (Source: Go First/Twitter)</p></div>
The Go First crew stands in front of the aircraft. (Source: Go First/Twitter)

Go First's flight resumption plan gathered steam as a test flight VT-WGD in an Airbus A320neo aircraft took off from Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening.

The flight returned to the airport, proving the airline's capability to operate commercial flights for the first time since it filed for voluntary bankruptcy in May.

This is after the budget carrier's resumption plan got approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday.

ALSO READ

Go First's Plan To Resume Flights Gets DGCA Approval

Opinion
Go First's Plan To Resume Flights Gets DGCA Approval
Read More

The cash-strapped airline, which had blamed enginemaker Pratt and Whitney for its voluntary bankruptcy, plans to resume operations with a reduced fleet of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

The DGCA conducted a special audit of Go First's facilities from July 4 to 6, after the resolution professional submitted its plan for the commencement of operations.

The audit examined the budget carrier's compliance with requirements it needs to fulfill, to hold on to the air operator certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT