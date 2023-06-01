Go First Lessors Vs DGCA: Delhi High Court Reserves Order

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order in the dispute between Go First's lessors and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The court was hearing the plea filed by the lessors, seeking direction to the DGCA to deregister the planes leased to Go First. The aviation regulator has submitted that it hasn't rejected the lessors' applications to deregister the planes. Instead, those applications were only put on hold due to the ongoing moratorium imposed by the National Company Law Tribunal.

The regulator had previously told the court that the Cape Town Convention, to which India is a signatory, cannot incline them towards deregistering the planes as local laws prevail over international treaties. This 2001 convention deals with the repossession of aircraft by the lessors after the termination of contracts with the airline.