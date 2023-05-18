Double-Edged Sword: 'Risky' Indian Aviation Sector Too Big To Ignore

The aircraft leasing companies may see India as a risky proposition after the Go First saga, but airlines with strong financial backing in the world's fastest growing aviation market are too big an opportunity to look away, according to analysts.

The bankruptcy protection provided to troubled Go First airline led to strong pushback from lessors, who described India as a "risky" market and highlighted gaps in compliance with the international law.

SMBC Aviation Capital, which is among the lessors challenging admission of Go First's voluntary bankruptcy, went as far as saying that admitting the budget carrier's petition would shake the confidence of the international aviation industry.

The statement by one of the world's largest aircraft lessors may be true for some, but others may have a different assessment of the risks involved in the Indian aviation business.

"It won’t shake the confidence of the market because India is a fast-growing market, and there are far worse regions out there than India when it comes to issues of aircraft repossession," Rishi Jain, managing director at Jain Aviation Consultants, said.