Go First Insolvency: Lessors Terminated Lease Fearing IBC Consequences, Says NCLT

The NCLT offered relief to Go First on Wednesday as it refused to restrain the beleaguered airline from using the aircraft or engines leased by its lessors.

The National Company Law Tribunal clarified that only the resolution professional could maintain and protect the aircraft.

The lessors had sought interim relief to ensure that their aircraft, its engines, and other parts were protected from unauthorised access, removal, replacement, operation, or use by Go First. They also sought permission to depute an inspector to inspect the engines. They contended that since their lease agreements with Go First had been terminated, the airline did not have any right over the aircraft.

Go First argued that if it was stopped from operating the leased aircraft, it wouldn't be able to sustain itself. It said access to the aircraft and the engines was required for the resolution professional to fulfil his obligation to continue the airline's functions as a going concern.

The tribunal observed that since a moratorium was declared for Go First, any property occupied by it could not be recovered by the lessors. The NCLT said the leased aircraft would come under the scope of property under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and their possession undisputedly lies with the airline itself.

The bench rejected the contentions of the lessors that they terminated the lease agreements with the airline due to default on payments. The NCLT observed that since the insolvency proceedings were widely reported, it was highly indicative that the termination notices were issued to escape the rigours of a moratorium.