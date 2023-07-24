Go First Insolvency: Creditors' Committee Seeks To Be Part Of Deregistration Case

The Delhi High Court asked Go First's lessors on Monday to respond to the Committee of Creditors' application to be included in the plea against aviation regulator DGCA to deregister their aircraft.

The aircraft lessors before the high court include Pembroke Aviation, Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Ltd., EOS Aviation, and SMBC Aviation Capital.

The CoC argued that any order passed would affect them the most. The lessors objected to it, saying the airline's resolution professional, who is already a party to the proceedings, acts in consultation with the CoC.

A single-judge bench of the high court had earlier granted interim relief to the lessors of Go First to inspect and perform maintenance work on their 30 leased aircraft and their parts twice a month.

The order, which was passed on July 5, also prohibited the Go First resolution professional and employees from removing or replacing any part of the leased aircraft without the permission of the lessors.

When Go First appealed against the interim relief, a two-judge bench of the court refused to entertain the matter and asked the single-judge bench to expeditiously dispose of it.

The matter will come up for final disposal on Aug. 3.