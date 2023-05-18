Go First Extends Suspension Of flight Operations Till May 26

Crisis-hit Go First extended the suspension of flight operations until May 26, citing operational reasons and expressing hope that it will be able to resume bookings shortly.

Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings, stopped flying on May 3. Further, the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had directed the cash-strapped airline to stop bookings until further orders.

In an update on its website, the budget carrier said that due to operational reasons, 'flights until May 26, 2023 are cancelled'.

"A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly; as you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," it added.

The National Company Law Tribunal admitted the airline's voluntary plea insolvency resolution proceedings on May 10. Abhilash Lal has been appointed as the interim resolution professional to manage the affairs of the carrier.

Some lessors have also moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the NCLT's decision.

Meanwhile, a claim management portal, 'gofirstclaims.in/claims," has been launched for the corporate insolvency resolution process of Go First.