Go First Exposure At Rs 1,987 Crore, Says Central Bank Of India

The Central Bank of India told the exchanges on Wednesday that its total exposure to the embattled Go First airline, as of March 31, stands at Rs 1,987 crore.

Out of this, the outstanding exposure is Rs 1,305 crore and Rs 682 crore is sanctioned to the airline under the emergency line of credit guaranteed by the central government, the bank said in its clarification.

"Our exposure to the company [Go First] is only 0.91% of our total advances as of March 31, 2023 and interest charged up to April 30, 2023 is serviced by the company."

The state-run bank highlighted that it has made contingency provisions of more than Rs 1,500 crore in its books, as mentioned in the financial results for fiscal 2023.