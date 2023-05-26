Go First Crisis: Airline Cancels All Flights Till May 28; Check Statement

Budget airline Go First has cancelled all its flights till May 28 due to operational reasons.

The company issued a notice on Twitter stating that a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 28, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the convenience caused by the flight cancellations," Go First said.

The decision comes after the carrier had previously suspended flight operations until May 26, leaving passengers in dismay.