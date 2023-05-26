Go First Crisis: Airline Cancels All Flights Till May 28; Check Statement
The decision comes after the carrier had previously suspended flight operations until May 26, leaving passengers in dismay.
Budget airline Go First has cancelled all its flights till May 28 due to operational reasons.
The company issued a notice on Twitter stating that a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.
"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 28, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the convenience caused by the flight cancellations," Go First said.
"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," the airline said.
Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 28th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/zqHcMarRJc for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/phFgt4uDZd— GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 26, 2023
Go First Airline ceased its operations on May 3 and had expressed optimism about resuming services as soon as possible.
Earlier this week, Go First replied to the show cause notice issued by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) where the airline mentioned that it has no definite timeline to resume operations.
"There is no definitive timeline as of now for the resumption of operations by Go First. They have expressed an intent to resume operations at the earliest thought," a senior aviation ministry official told ANI.
Go First has answered some of the queries raised by passengers on its website. Here are some of them:
If people had booked tickets on Go First, which are cancelled now. Will they get a refund?
The airline has said that the refunds will be processed to the respective modes of payment. Go First will keep passengers updated on the proceedings.
Can Go First reschedule/transfer passengers' tickets to some other airlines?
Go First will not reschedule/transfer passengers' ticket to any other airlines
If a passenger's onward journey is cancelled, will his/her return flight be impacted?
If there is any change on the return flight, passengers will be intimated immediately by Go First.
Can passengers reschedule their ticket to a future date?
Currently, Go First is not rescheduling flights on the future dates.