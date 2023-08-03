Go First Can’t Fly Lessors’ Aircraft As Of Now: Hight Court

"The respondent no. 9/ RP of Go Airlines has also not been able to show any urgency or any grave imminent threat to these aircraft to suddenly and without any prior notice, compel the respondent no.9 RP to fly these aircraft."

"Prima facie, the term - scheduled maintenance cannot be understood to include flying the aircraft even if it is a non-commercial flight. Thus, respondent no.9/ RP of Go Airlines cannot be permitted at this stage, to continue with these handling/maintenance flights," Justice Ganju said.