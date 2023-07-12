Go First Allowed To Maintain Aircraft With Monthly Inspection Permission To Lessors

The Delhi High Court has allowed beleaguered airline Go First to maintain the aircraft with monthly inspection permissions to the lessors.

A division bench on Wednesday also asked the single-judge bench to expeditiously decide on the lessors' plea to deregister the aircraft leased to Go First.

During the hearing, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation submitted that it responded to the grounded airline's proposal to recommence operations along with its audit report.

The regulator told the high court that it highlighted certain shortcomings in Go First's proposal and that the airline's resolution professional had been asked to respond to it in a time-bound manner.

The DGCA informed the court that it might take around 15 days to consider Go First's request to resume operations. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, observed that the matter should be heard expeditiously by the single bench of Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju.

Go First argued that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal upheld the National Company Law Tribunal's order declaring a moratorium on the airline's debt payments. And since the lessors have chosen not to appeal against this direction before the Supreme Court, parallel proceedings in the high court cannot continue.

Dismissing this argument, the division bench allowed the NCLT and the single-judge bench to continue the proceedings in their respective courts as they deemed fit.