GMR Power Consolidates Stake in GMR Energy To 87%; Shares Hit Upper Circuit

Shares of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. surged to hit the upper circuit on Wednesday after it increased its stake in its subsidiary, GMR Energy Ltd.

The company acquired an additional 29.14% stake from Power and Energy International (Mauritius) Ltd. for $28.5 million, according to an exchange filing.

Following this acquisition, the company has consolidated its stake in GEL to 86.9% from about 57.76% held by the company and its subsidiaries, it said.

With this, the shareholders' agreement with Power and Energy International stands terminated, thereby enabling full consolidation of revenues and earnings of GEL with the company, which till now was being done on an equity method or joint venture accounting, the company said.