GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Signs Lease Agreement With Safran Aircraft Engines For MRO

Commenting on this development, Aman Kapoor, CEO GMR Airport Land Development, said, "We are excited to announce that Safran has chosen GMR Industrial Park after a thorough global assessment and has entered a lease agreement to set up one of the largest Engine MROs in the world."

Nicolas Potier, Vice-President- Support & Services of Safran Aircraft Engines, states, "I extend my congratulations to GMR on being selected to provide the location for our new MRO shop in Hyderabad. This MRO project, which is a significant investment in our future in India, will bring additional key capacity to support the operations of our airlines customers and will also contribute to the extension of the aeronautical ecosystem in the Hyderabad International Airport area."

Safran is currently operating two Industrial facilities for Cable Harnessing and Aircraft Engine Component manufacturing within the SEZ area of GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park. In addition, CFM, a JV of Safran with GE, is operating an Engine Maintenance training facility at the park.