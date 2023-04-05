GM Cuts 5,000 Salaried Jobs Through Voluntary Buyouts

BERLIN - NOVEMBER 26: The logo of U.S. carmaker General Motors, or GM, is visible on the front grille of a GM Hydrogen 4 fuel cell-powered car at a presentation by Opel and GM on November 26, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. Opel, which is ownded by GM, has asked the German government for help in overcoming its difficulties resulting from the current financial crisis and the serious difficulties of GM. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)