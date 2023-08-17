Global Yields March To 15-Year Highs Even As Investors Pile In

The higher yields that have resulted continue to draw in buyers. Investors pumped $127 billion this year into funds that invest in Treasuries, on pace for a record year, Bank of America Corp. said last week, citing data from EPFR Global. Asset managers boosted their overall long positions in Treasury futures to a fresh record in the week to Aug. 8, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s client survey showed long positions in the week to Aug. 14 matched the peak set in 2019, which was the highest since 2010.