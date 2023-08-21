Travel Will Represent A $15.5 Trillion Economy By 2033

Even the short-term outlook for travel paints a bullish picture. In data examining more than $63.6 billion in transactions, Virtuoso, a network of more than 20,000 luxury travel advisers, reported on Aug. 16 that its sales in the first half of 2023 resulted in a 69% uptick compared with 2019 levels. And with more people booking trips further out, the company is already seeing a 107% increase in sales for 2024 and early 2025, compared with what was on the books with similar advance notice in 2019 and early 2020.