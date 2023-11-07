Global Supply-Chain Pressure Hits Record Low, NY Fed Gauge Shows

BQPrimeBusiness NewsGlobal Supply-Chain Pressure Hits Record Low, NY Fed Gauge Shows
Global logistics difficulties are at the lowest in 26 years as transportation costs keep declining, according to a gauge maintained by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

07 Nov 2023, 12:41 AM IST
Motorists travel past gantry cranes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Congestion at many of the world’s major ports offered a snapshot of supply chains trying to avoid unprecedented bottlenecks, as cargo handlers searched for the quickest way to route goods through the clogged arteries of global commerce.
Motorists travel past gantry cranes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Congestion at many of the world’s major ports offered a snapshot of supply chains trying to avoid unprecedented bottlenecks, as cargo handlers searched for the quickest way to route goods through the clogged arteries of global commerce.

The regional Fed bank’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index fell to minus 1.74 in October, the lowest in records back to 1997, it said on its website. 

Zero represents the historical average, and changes in either direction mark standard deviations from that trend. The gauge has clocked nine straight months of negative readings. The cost of moving goods by rail, truck, sea and air has declined from record highs set during the pandemic. 

The index which brings together 27 variables that take the temperature of everything from cross-border transportation costs to country-level manufacturing data in various nations and regions. 

A number of commonly used metrics are used to track global transportation costs. They include the Baltic Dry Index, a measure of costs to ship bulk materials, and the Harpex gauge, which shows worldwide price development for container ships. Air-freight costs and supply chain-related components from Purchasing Managers’ Index surveys are also included.

