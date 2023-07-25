Global Space Spending Is Projected To Grow 41% Over The Next Five Years

Spending by governments on space programs grew 8% to a combined $119 billion last year, below the 22% gain in 2021. The Space Foundation projects the pace of public sector outlays on space will pick up this year as nations work toward exploring the moon and prioritize large satellite constellations with military applications. NASA is moving ahead on its Artemis program, which has the goal of sending the first woman to the moon’s surface. China also has plans to land humans there.