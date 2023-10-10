Global PC Shipments Fall 9% In Quarter Seen As Bottom For Market

Apple Inc. had the steepest drop among the major PC makers, with shipments falling 24% from the same quarter a year earlier. HP Inc.’s units rose 6.4%, the lone vendor to make gains during the July-September period, Gartner said Monday in a statement. Lenovo Group Ltd. maintained its top position, with 25% of the global market. Total shipments hit 64.3 million units, compared with 70.6 million in the period a year earlier.