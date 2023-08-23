Global Funds Abandon China Blue Chips In $9.3 Billion Selloff

Foreign investors sold 6.2 billion yuan ($851 million) of Kweichow Moutai Co. during Aug. 7-18, making China’s largest liquor maker the most heavily sold stock via trading links with Hong Kong. It was followed by 4.7 billion yuan of selling each for leading renewables stock LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. and major lender China Merchants Bank Co., according to the latest data on individual stocks available on Bloomberg.