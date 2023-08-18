Global Fintech Festival 2023 Aims To Aid Startups Bag $10 Million In Funding

Global Fintech Festival (GFF) organisers on Friday said they are aiming to facilitate funding of over $10 million at the upcoming event in the financial capital.

This funding target is for startups alone and excludes growth-stage companies which will initiate conversations with investors at the three-day GFF starting from Sept. 5.

"In the start-up category, about $10-20 million funding will happen at the event itself," its organizers and advisory board member Naveen Surya said.

He said 50 fintech companies will be making a pitch to over 200 investors who are expected to attend the event, and the average funding in startups will be about $1 million.