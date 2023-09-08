Global Fintech Fest 2023 — Seen And Heard On Day 3: Hype Overweighs Fact

The final day of India’s largest fintech fest saw a little sobering up after the mad rush of the first two days. Attendees were mostly in networking mode, with fewer high-voltage sessions lined up. The exhibition section, which housed an abnormally high number of metaverse-related innovations, was wound up before 3:00 p.m.

The fest was a success by all measures, including the ones this reporter made up without the organisers knowing. The organisers believe that the fest saw roughly a footfall of 75,000 this year, more than double of all three days last year. It also saw greater participation from foreign fintech delegates than last year, according to Navin Surya from the Payments Council of India in an interview with BQ Prime. Surya is founder of the Global Fintech Fest.

Of course, the Reserve Bank of India and the government’s full participation also helps. The hype was real. And soon, it becomes unreal.

For those outside of Jio World Convention Centre, the introduction of the UPI ATM became a hot topic of discussion. Hitachi Payments Services launched their white label ATMs, not with a card reader, but a screen displaying a dynamic QR code for cash withdrawals. NCR Corporation, the other big ATM manufacturer, displayed their UPI ATMs in collaboration with some public sector banks. People were fascinated that one could hypothetically go to an ATM without their card and still withdraw money using the UPI apps on their phones.

Some finfluencers capitalised on this fascination by doing viral videos at the ATMs. But what they failed to tell their followers (either because they did not know or because facts usually come in the way of fascinating content) is that this technology is at least four years old.

NPCI has been tinkering with UPI-enabled cardless withdrawals from ATMs for some time now, though banks have not been forthcoming with deployment. Technically, any traditional ATM can be enabled with a software patch making it UPI friendly for withdrawals, Arindam Basu of NCR Corporation told BQ Prime in an interview. The technology is likely going to be available at all ATMs in less than a year, he added.