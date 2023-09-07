Global Fintech Fest 2023 — Seen And Heard On Day 2: Bigger, Yes. Better? Too Early To Say

The second day of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai was filled with people. So. Many. People.

The first day, according to some estimates, saw about 30,000 people in attendance. The second may well have broken that record. Organisers are said to be thinking that Jio World Convention Centre may not be enough next year, a founder told this reporter. Though where they would find a larger space is still a question.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das’ session had so many people that the hall ran out of chairs, with many attendees being on their feet for more than 40 minutes. Das even remarked that last year though the place was full, people were sitting. “But today, I see so many of you standing, I feel bad about it. But that is the level of enthusiasm, that is the level of participation.”

Kris Gopalakrishnan, one of the co-founders of Infosys Ltd. and chairman of startup accelerator Axilor Ventures, said on stage that he wished he had received early notice of the number of people attending the session (Gopalakrishnan is one of the key organisers of the event). Entry to the fest is largely through pre-registration, so it is not immediately clear what he meant.