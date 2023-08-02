BQPrimeBusiness NewsGlobal Equities Enjoy Their Best Year-to-Date Gain Since 2009
ADVERTISEMENT

Global Equities Enjoy Their Best Year-to-Date Gain Since 2009

Global markets have posted their largest year-to-date gains since 2009 when markets recovered from the global financial crisis.

02 Aug 2023, 8:50 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Traders work in the S&P 500 options pit at Cboe Global Markets Inc. in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. U.S. stocks slipped in thin trading on the final market day of 2017, while the dollars slump continued as the euro headed for its best annual performance in 14 years. The S&P 500 Index turned lower in trading 45 percent below the 30-day average, leaving its gain this year just under 20 percent, the most since 2013.
Traders work in the S&P 500 options pit at Cboe Global Markets Inc. in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. U.S. stocks slipped in thin trading on the final market day of 2017, while the dollars slump continued as the euro headed for its best annual performance in 14 years. The S&P 500 Index turned lower in trading 45 percent below the 30-day average, leaving its gain this year just under 20 percent, the most since 2013.

(Bloomberg) -- Global markets have posted their largest year-to-date gains since 2009 when markets recovered from the global financial crisis.

The MSCI World Index has gained 16.2% so far this year, compared with 16.9% in 2009, as investor optimism grows over slowing global inflation, the hope of more stimulus from China and the end of the Federal Reserve’s rate hiking cycle.

The rally has occurred just as markets enter the notoriously bad months of August and September, when they have declined on average over the last ten years.

READ: Stocks Are Doing So Well That It May Be Time to Start Worrying

Global Equities Enjoy Their Best Year-to-Date Gain Since 2009

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT