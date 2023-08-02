Global Equities Enjoy Their Best Year-to-Date Gain Since 2009

Traders work in the S&P 500 options pit at Cboe Global Markets Inc. in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. U.S. stocks slipped in thin trading on the final market day of 2017, while the dollars slump continued as the euro headed for its best annual performance in 14 years. The S&P 500 Index turned lower in trading 45 percent below the 30-day average, leaving its gain this year just under 20 percent, the most since 2013.