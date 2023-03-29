Global Creditors Face Long Fight With China Developers For Money

Though a flurry of debt revamp proposals shows incremental progress lately, a plan unveiled last week by China Evergrande Group has raised concerns that investors may have to wait for years to get their money back. Under one of the options, the biggest Chinese builder to default offered to swap old notes with new ones with maturities of as long as 12 years. Nomura Holdings Inc. said in a report that the plan sets a “low bar,” though it may help expedite others in the pipeline.