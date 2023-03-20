Global Central Banks Could Use RBI’s Template On Financial Stability, Says SBI Research

Can the Indian central bank's book on financial stability help guide the world amidst the banking crisis in the United States and Europe? The State Bank of India's economic research division thinks so.

In a report released on Monday, the research house takes its cue from former RBI Governor YV Reddy.

" ... many central banks in the developed world focus only on containing inflation, and not maintaining the stability of the financial system! Balance should tilt towards systemic stability," the report said.

The report suggests that foreign regulators can use the RBI’s template to manage interest rates, taking into account "India's collaborative ecosystem fostered by champion banks and supported by the government's robust deposit insurance."

This view is especially important after the Sillicon Valley Bank crisis put the Federal Reserve to the test once again, and the sudden takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS was brought about as the only solution to restore liquidity outflows and market volatility by Swiss President Alan Berset.

"Central banks can not be alpha-centric but have to consider systemic beta more in their policy experiments or responses," the report said.