Credit Suisse Erupts Into Full-Blown Crisis As Rivals Back Away

Wednesday’s panic was sparked by a statement from Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholder, the Saudi National Bank. When the bank’s chairman, Ammar Al Khudairy, was asked if he was willing to inject more cash into the lender, he responded “absolutely not.” That was nothing new, really — and came just a day after Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner said that business was starting to improve — but it was enough to unnerve investors already on edge after three regional US banks failed in a span of days.